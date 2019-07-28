Home

Vicki Lynn Hopkins

Vicki Lynn Hopkins Obituary
Vicki Lynn Hopkins

Vicki Lynn Hopkins passed away in Escondido CA on July 11, 2019 at the age of 63. She was the daughter of Ronald and Merlene (Masiker) Hopkins of Toledo Ohio.

Vicki grew up in Toledo Ohio, but spent most of her adult life in Texas and California as a registered nurse.

She is survived by her children Jesse Davila, Rebecca (Brian) Barker and Sarah (Alex) De Santiago and 8 grandchildren, mother Merlene(Judy) Hopkins and sister Linda Nunn.

Proceeded in death by her father Ronald and sister Janis.

Services were held in Escondido, CA and burial will be in Toledo Memorial Park.

Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019
