Vicki Lynn Hopkins
Vicki Lynn Hopkins passed away in Escondido CA on July 11, 2019 at the age of 63. She was the daughter of Ronald and Merlene (Masiker) Hopkins of Toledo Ohio.
Vicki grew up in Toledo Ohio, but spent most of her adult life in Texas and California as a registered nurse.
She is survived by her children Jesse Davila, Rebecca (Brian) Barker and Sarah (Alex) De Santiago and 8 grandchildren, mother, Merlene "Judy" Hopkins and sister Linda Nunn.
Proceeded in death by her father Ronald and sister Janis.
Services will be held on August 26 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019