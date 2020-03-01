|
|
Vicki M. Zoepke
Vicki Marie Zoepke, age 59, passed away February 27, 2020, at Northwest Ohio Hospice with her loving family at her side. Vicki was born December 31, 1960, to Steven and Ann Kuchma as the youngest of their 5 children. Born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, where she attended the local schools, Crossgates Elementary School and 2 years at St. Ursula Academy, before moving with her mother to the state of Delaware, where she graduated from St. Mark's High School before continuing on to Delaware Technical College. She worked in medical billing for over 30 years for both Vascular Professionals Inc. and Monclova Road Pediatric. Returning to Toledo brought her to her now husband, Gerald, and they both were blessed with 3 wonderful children, Samantha, Matthew and Emily. Vicki's greatest pleasure was cheering her children on in their sporting events and enjoying their participation in drama. Vicki loved spending time with her family, having cookouts and summer parties by the pool, gardening, and listening to music.
Vicki was preceded in death by father, Steven; stepfather, Frank and father-in-law, Wilhelm.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Gerald; her daughters, Samantha (Kris) and Emily and son, Matthew. As well as brothers, Steven (Chris) and Chris (Annette); sisters, Marlene (Bob), Katrina, and Cindy; sister-in-law, Jutta and brother-in-law, Klaus (Donna); a multitude of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; 2 grandcats and 2 granddogs.
A memorial mass and reception are to be announced. Condolences may be left for the family at www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020