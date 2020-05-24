Vicki Puls
03/12/1949 - 05/18/2020
Vicki Puls passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio, at the age of 71.
Vicki was born on March 12, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio, to Richard Boos Sr. and Betty Williamson. She graduated from Waite High School in 1967 and went on to work at Ohio Bell as a phone operator, and then worked and retired at Jobst as a machine operator.
Her family will remember her as a kind, caring and loyal person who would help anyone. One of her favorite things to do was to be surrounded by her family. She was a devoted Christian for many years, religiously going to church and consistently volunteering. She enjoyed doing anything crafty and one of her favorite past times was making scrapbooks and cards for any and every occasion.
She will be lovingly remembered by her step mother, Arlene Boos; sons, Ralph Leichty Jr., Richard Leichty (Cheryl); and step son, Tim Puls (Rebecca). Also her siblings, Jeff Boos (Deb), Dawn Boos (Rick), Jon Baker, Joe Baker, and Jim Baker (Sharron); as well as her grandchildren, Kelly Patterson (Robert), Samantha Leichty, Kimberley Leichty, Mo Puls, and one great grandchild, Oakley Patterson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marshall Puls; as well as her siblings, Richard Boos Jr., Sandra Gene Reed and Peggy Villarreal.
A public showing will be at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 1pm - 2pm. A private service for the family will follow. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence.
03/12/1949 - 05/18/2020
Vicki Puls passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio, at the age of 71.
Vicki was born on March 12, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio, to Richard Boos Sr. and Betty Williamson. She graduated from Waite High School in 1967 and went on to work at Ohio Bell as a phone operator, and then worked and retired at Jobst as a machine operator.
Her family will remember her as a kind, caring and loyal person who would help anyone. One of her favorite things to do was to be surrounded by her family. She was a devoted Christian for many years, religiously going to church and consistently volunteering. She enjoyed doing anything crafty and one of her favorite past times was making scrapbooks and cards for any and every occasion.
She will be lovingly remembered by her step mother, Arlene Boos; sons, Ralph Leichty Jr., Richard Leichty (Cheryl); and step son, Tim Puls (Rebecca). Also her siblings, Jeff Boos (Deb), Dawn Boos (Rick), Jon Baker, Joe Baker, and Jim Baker (Sharron); as well as her grandchildren, Kelly Patterson (Robert), Samantha Leichty, Kimberley Leichty, Mo Puls, and one great grandchild, Oakley Patterson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marshall Puls; as well as her siblings, Richard Boos Jr., Sandra Gene Reed and Peggy Villarreal.
A public showing will be at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 1pm - 2pm. A private service for the family will follow. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.