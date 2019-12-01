Home

Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
(419) 644-3601
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
View Map
Vickie Lynn (Deeds) Murar


1968 - 2019
Vickie Lynn (Deeds) Murar Obituary
Vickie Lynn (Deeds) Murar

Vickie Lynn Murar, age 51, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away peacefully, with her family at her bedside, Wednesday afternoon, November 27, 2019, at Swanton Valley & Rehabilitation Center. She was born January 2, 1968 in Toledo, Ohio to Franklin and Rose (Heinze) Deeds. Vickie was a 1986 graduate of Evergreen High School. On February 4, 1988, she married her high school sweetheart, Mark Murar, who survives.

Vickie owned and operated Rejuvenating Affects Tanning and Hair Salon in Lyons. Definitely a "Sun Goddess," she loved being outdoors soaking up the sun every chance she had. She also enjoyed riding Harley motorcycles and working puzzles. Vickie also had a passion for flower gardening. She was known for her large and meticulously maintained flowerbeds outside her home. People would come from all around to admire them and take photos.

Vickie will be greatly missed by her devoted and caring daughters, Brandy (Mitch) Mika and Brittany Hillard; special grandchildren whom she adored, Taytum and Tanner Mika and Maxwell Hillard; her mother, Rose Graham; siblings, Chuck Deeds, Lisa Beverly, Brenda Shoemaker, Deb Siller, Walter Deeds, Timothy Deeds and Bob Deeds; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Vickie was preceded in death by her son, Mark Joseph Murar, Jr.; father, Franklin Deeds and brother, Dennis Deeds.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3rd from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora (419.644.3601). A service celebrating her life will be held Wednesday, December 4th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Tyler Kleeberger officiating. Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
