Vickie Lynn Piriczky
1952 - 2020
Vickie Lynn Piriczky

Born Vicki Piriczky on November 25, 1952, to parents Walter and Patricia Frey. Vicki died suddenly in her home on June 21, 2020. A graduate of Start High School 1970 and the University of Toledo in 1981 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business, Vicki went on to work for the University of Toledo until she retired.

Vicki loved to travel with her husband Richard, who died previous to her. Vicki love to read and write and belonged to a writing group, Northwest Ohio Writing Group. Vicki loved caring for animals. She enjoyed long walks in the Metroparks.

Vicki spent her final years in a loving relationship with Arthur Lyons.

Vicki was preceded by numerous relatives.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
