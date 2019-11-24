|
|
Vicky S. Birner
Vicky Sue (Smith) Birner born April 10, 1958, passed away at the young age of 61. She battled a life long illness of diabetes. She succumbed to complications on the evening of November 19, 2019. All that knew her, knows she fought long and hard.
Vicky was a wonderful mother and even better grandmother. She took a very active role in their lives. She was always quick to sing silly songs or create new games. She made every moment together memorable.
Vicky loved with all her heart. She had so many friendships that spanned a lifetime. She cherished and enjoyed each relationship. She took joy in the time spent with her monthly bunco girls.
She is survived by her daughters, Bethany N. (Matt) Nolan, Amanda R. Birner; step-daughter, Jami Clark; siblings Karin L. (Bill) Lewis, Lori A. Polcyn, Keith R. (Kris) Lafferty, Kenneth F. (Dawn) Lafferty, Jr., Lisa Bland, Ronald Smith; 10 grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Vicky was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Kenneth Lafferty and Walter Smith; brother-in-law, John Polcyn.
The family will receive guests Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 3:00 pm. at the funeral home.
Vicky will be deeply missed by everyone that had the pleasure to meet her. A million words would never be enough to summarize Vicky's spirit.
The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Point Place Care and Rehabilitation for their wonderful care and support that Vicky received.
To leave a special message for Vicky's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019