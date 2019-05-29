|
Vicky Sue (Martin) Lowell
Vicky Sue Lowell, age 60, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. She was born on May 10, 1959 in Toledo, Ohio to Charles and Genevieve Martin. Vicky was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her family was her life. She will be dearly missed.
Vicky is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Robert Lowell; children, Kimberly Lowell, Tonya (Fred) Empcke, Nicole (Sam) Alba and Liza (Nick) Hartford; grandchildren, Travis, Abigail, Tyler, Meg, Abby, Caeli, Sammy, Chance, Kasey, Nica and Victoria; brothers, Chuck and Larry Martin; sisters, Geraldine (Daryl) Jackson, LaDonna (Carl) Davis and Ester (Edward) Ziemianski. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Rick and Terry Martin.
A memorial gathering will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. where a memorial service will take place at 6 p.m.
Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019