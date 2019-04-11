|
Victor Allen "Al Posky" Poskarbiewicz
Victor Allen Poskarbiewicz (Al Posky), age 63, passed away on April 4, 2019. He was born on September 12, 1955 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Victor K. and Mary J. Poskarbiewicz.
Al enjoyed fishing and boating, especially on Lake Erie. He loved football and was a die-hard Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan. Al was a painter and dry-waller by trade. He liked listening to Classic Rock and spending time on the Gulf Coast.
Al is survived by his children, Marc (Jean) Poskarbiewicz, Mary (Joseph) Castillo, Emily (Clark) Baker and Melissa Poskarbiewicz; sisters, Debra (Ray) Meyer and Diana (Marvin) Malik; grandchildren, Marcella, Joe, Chloe, Connor and Anna; former spouse, Peggy Poskarbiewiecz.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.
The family requests memorials be made to: World Wildlife Fund. To leave condolences for Al's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 11, 2019