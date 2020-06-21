Victor B. Botz Jr.
1943 - 2020
Victor B. Botz Jr.

Victor Bryan Botz Jr., age 77, of Toledo, passed away June 18, 2020 at home with his loving family at his side. Victor was born on February 21, 1943 at Robinwood Hospital in Toledo to Victor Bryan Sr. and Luella May (Ziegler) Botz. Victor graduated from Devilbiss High School in 1961 and obtained his Bachelor Degree in Business Accounting from the University of Toledo in 1968. He was employed with SCM and Brandt Business Machines. He and his wife attended First Baptist Church in Temperance, MI and Westgate Chapel and was a member of Trilby United Methodist Church for the last 12 years.

Victor loved working with his hands whether it was building or repairing items in the home. In addition, he also loved and spent time with his family as a husband, father, uncle and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Elaine (Gillaspy) Botz; children, Brendon (Susana) Botz and Jerry Lee Botz; grandson, Brendon J. Botz; granddog, Rolex; along with his nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.

In addition to his parents, Victor was also preceded in death by sister, Sharon Nieman.

The family will receive guests Monday, June 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will be private.

The family would like to thank ProMedica Home Health Therapist and aids and the staff of ProMedica Hospice for the loving care and support they provided to Victor and the entire family.

To leave a special message for Victor's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
