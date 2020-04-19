Victor G. Teall Victor G. Teall went to the next life, April 13th, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Samaria, Michigan, July 28th, 1931. He atttended Lambertville school which transitioned into Bedford Public. In high-school he excelled in shot put and held the district record for a number of years. He also played football. And graduated in 1950. After High School he was employed at DuPont. He enlisted in the Army, and attained the rank of sergeant. He became a munitions instructor and served in Korea through the armistice. After the war he returned to his former employment, became engaged and married his wife Betty (McPherson)Victor was an avid supporter of education and served on the Bedford Board of Education. He served as president his last year on the board. He was also president of the ICW Union Local for many years. He retired from DuPont in 1990 and enjoyed many years of leisure. He especially enjoyed spending winters in Florida and meeting people from all over. He enjoyed camping and fishing. Victor could repair almost anything and took pride in building things and repairing cars. He enjoyed photography, he was a member of the Lambertville VFW Post 9656, a lifetime WW member and former instructor. Victor leaves behind his wife, Betty, of 65 years; his sons, David (Shelley), Douglas; daughter, Diane Brackett (Ted Curtis); grandchildren, Trevor, Amie, Aaron, Selena, Brent, Brittany and Emmy; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Raymond IV, Joslynn, Ava, Blake, Isabella, Lila and Sterling. Arrangements are pending. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Aspen Grove for their patient Compassionate Care. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Irene (Koella); his sister, Audrey Krill; and grandaughter, Miranda. The family requests tributes made to the Cancer Society, Bedford Veterans Center, or Cherry Street Mission, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are pending. A celebration of life will be at a later date for friends and family.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.