(News story) TEMPERANCE - Victor G. Teall, 88, an Army veteran of the Korean War who worked at the former DuPont plant in West Toledo and was a leader when the company employee association asserted its independence as a labor union, died April 13 in Aspen Grove Assisted Living, Lambertville. He had multiple health problems, including congestive heart failure and dementia, his daughter, Diane Brackett, said. Before and after his Army service, Mr. Teall worked at the Tremainsville Road facility, a major supplier of automotive paint. He retired in 1990. Among his last duties was to combine chemicals with high heat to make resin. "You have to maintain the temperature, and you have to be right there watching the dials," said his son David, who worked 15 years at the plant, until it closed in 1993. He previously was a mill operator. Using a special hooked blade, he slit open bags of raw material, loaded the material into a mill, and mixed in liquids and resin to form the base for paint color. Mr. Teall was president of the DuPont Toledo Employees' Association - originally formed as a company union - when members in 1969 voted to become Employees' Union Local 16, Federation of Independent Unions-DuPont System. In a letter to members, Mr. Teall wrote that bargaining on the local level had "always been somewhat of a joke," according to a paper about DuPont and its Toledo workers by Steven T. Sheehan of the University of Wisconsin-Fox Valley. Mr. Teall continued that it was not funny and "The Company [was] the one that [was] doing the laughing." Mr. Teall wrote members that the wages and benefits of the Toledo workforce had been "way ahead of everyone else and the need to bargain on these benefits was not great. But now (as Management tells us) we are just average. Now we need an effective voice on these Plans. Anymore all they are doing is giving us the very least we will accept," according to Mr. Sheehan's research. Members in 1969 also took the first strike vote in the plant's 35-year history. That failed by five votes, but over 18 months, the local filed six unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board. "Our intent and purpose have changed," Mr. Teall told The Blade in 1970. "We acknowledge that when the organization was first created, it was nothing but a tool of the company. But now, they probably consider it the biggest mistake they ever made." Mr. Teall in 1970 was elected national president of the Federation of Independent Unions, which represented more than 16,000 employees at DuPont facilities around the country. "He had a political mind, and the idea of organizing and bargaining, that just was right in his wheelhouse," his son said. "He was a careful student, and he studied everything. He knew the law. He knew the bargaining positions and the leverage he had. He was so passionate about it." His daughter said: "He had a knack for the details, and that was a good quality for being a leader." Union members at the Toledo DuPont plant later became Local 901, International Chemical Workers. Mr. Teall stepped aside from leadership to become a vacation relief supervisor at the DuPont plant. He was elected to the Bedford Board of Education in the 1960s and, in 1969, was board president. He became a Weight Watchers instructor after following the program and losing weight in the 1970s. He liked to attend and speak at DuPont retirees' gatherings, and when he and his wife spent winters in Florida, he helped put together Bedford schools' alumni reunions for other snowbirds. "When something needed to be organized, he would fall in the breach," his son said. "He was gregarious and a good story teller." He was born July 28, 1931, in Samaria, Mich., and was a 1950 graduate of Bedford High, then housed in the former Lambertville High School. He played football and set records in shot put. He was an Army sergeant in the Korean War, serving as a munitions instructor and, for a time, a colonel's driver. He was a member of Lambertville VFW Post 9656. On Memorial Day, he reliably could be found at Lambertville Cemetery for the annual commemoration. In 2017 he watched from his wheelchair, pleased to have four generations of his family with him. "I'm in tears thinking about it, it's so good, so great," Mr. Teall told The Blade then, choking up as he recalled the emotion he felt every Memorial Day. "I usually tear up for 'Taps,' and I don't know how many times I've heard 'Taps.' Too many." Surviving are his wife, the former Betty McPherson, whom he married Oct. 9, 1954; sons, Douglas and David; daughter, Diane Brackett; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Arrangements are pending, with a celebration of life for friends and family to be held later. The family suggests tributes to the Bedford Veterans Center, American Cancer Society, or Cherry Street Mission. This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com">mzaborney@theblade.com">mzaborney@theblade.com">mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 25, 2020.