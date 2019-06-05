Victor James Rerucha



Victor James Rerucha, 92, peacefully entered eternal life on May 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Victor was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Catherine. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Caroline, his son, Victor J., Jr., and two grandsons, Christian and Stephen Charles Rerucha.



Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Victor served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II. He was a graduate of Creighton University and received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy and Surgery. He practiced medicine for many years in Iowa, West Virginia, and Ohio. After his retirement, he moved with his family to Hilton Head, South Carolina. He was an avid student of military history.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Thursday, at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, Hilton Head. Interment will take place at St. Francis Parish following the Mass.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Victor Rerucha's name to St. Francis Catholic School, 45 Beach City Road, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, 29926.



The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Islandfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Blade on June 5, 2019