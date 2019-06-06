|
Victor James Rerucha
Victor James Rerucha, 92, peacefully entered eternal life on May 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Victor was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Catherine. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Caroline, his son, Victor J., Jr., and two grandsons, Christian and Stephen Charles Rerucha.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Friday, June 7 at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, Hilton Head. Interment will take place at St. Francis Parish following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Victor Rerucha's name to St. Francis Catholic School, 45 Beach City Road, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, 29926.
The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019