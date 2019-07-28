|
Victor John Kretz, Sr.
Victor John Kretz, Sr. of North Baltimore, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 3:33pm on July 25th, 2019 at Bridge Hospice, Findlay, Ohio. He was born May 29, 1924, to Lawrence J. Kretz and Mary (Greblick) Kretz in Toledo, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July, 29th, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church at 10:00am. Burial will follow at New Maplewood Cemetery. The Family will greet friends from 1:00-5:00pm on Sunday July 28 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in North Baltimore and for one hour prior to the service (9:00-10:00am) on Monday at the church.
Published in The Blade on July 28, 2019