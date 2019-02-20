Victor Kissoff 8/21/36 - 2/16/19



Victor Kissoff was born in 1936, the only child of Valcho and Elena Kissoff, who immigrated to the United States from Bulgaria in the late 1920's. They operated a restaurant, The Troian, on Front Street in East Toledo where Vic spent his early years. Vic graduated from Waite High School in 1954. While at Waite he lettered in football, basketball and track, earning All-City honors in football. In 1981 he was inducted into the Waite High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and in 2010 was honored as a distinguished alumnus. Vic served on a variety of Waite committees over the years from building restoration to Waite, Inc. scholarship committee.



Vic attended the University of Toledo where he majored in accounting. He received some assistance through various scholarships, but paid for most of his college tuition and expenses while married and working full-time. In 1958 Vic graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, and was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the Business School Honorary Society.



In 1956, Vic married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Compton who preceded him in death in 2014. Together, they had 58 wonderful years dedicated to their faith and family.



After graduation from the University of Toledo, Vic worked as a cost accountant at the Page Dairy Company, and as an Internal Auditor at the Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company. Later he was the Vice-President of Finance at the Tuschman Steel Company (presently part of OmniSource Corporation). From 1962 to 1979 he worked at Arthur Young & Company. In 1979, Vic started his own accounting practice and later added partners as the business grew. Vic retired from an active role in the firm at the end of 2006. Today that firm is known as Rayner, Foos, Krus and Irwin, Inc.



Vic is a life member of the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He was also a charter member of the Toledo Estate Planning Council. Vic served on the board of directors of the Toledo Day Nursery. He served on various committees of the United Way and is a former president of the Downtown Coaches Association. In 1982 he was honored as the 12th Man at a University of Toledo football game. Vic was the president of the Board of Deacons of Messiah Lutheran Church and was a member of Messiah's Board of Elders for several years.



In addition to his many life achievements, Vic will be remembered for his stories that could solve any problem. He was a dedicated, hardworking example for all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.



Vic and Joyce have three children, Nicholas (Karen) Kissoff, Gregory (Ellen) Kisov and Victoria (Dan) Staifer, all of whom Vic was proud of to say were graduates of the University of Toledo. They have 8 grandchildren, Derek (Christina) Staifer, Daniel (Lori) Staifer, Desiree (Mike) Treadway, Alex (Krissy) Kisov, Kyle Kissoff, Kristy (Ben) Kowalski, Venessa (Chris) Hayes, and Samantha (Austin) Bohn. They have 8 great grandchildren, Will, Ian, Levi, Norah, Evan, Lexi, Sophia and Graham.



Vic now resides with the love of his life, and in the arms of our savior, Jesus Christ.



Visitation for Victor will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2 until 8 PM at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43623. Funeral Services will begin at 10 AM, with visitation one hour prior, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 5790 W. Temperance Rd., Ottawa Lake, MI 49267. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Victor's memory can be directed to the Waite High School Scholarship Fund. Please make checks out to Waite Inc. and mail c/o Ray Spencer, 3003 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of NW Ohio in Toledo for the excellent care they provided especially; Nikki, Jodi, Kennethia, Melissa, Rick, Ruth and Joellen.



Published in The Blade from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019