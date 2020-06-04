Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Victor Preston



Mr. Preston, 69, passed May 26, 2020, at the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He is survived by 5 children; 5 grandchildren; and 4 siblings. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. respectively, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.





