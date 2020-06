Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Victor's life story with friends and family

Share Victor's life story with friends and family

Mr. Victor Preston



Mr. Preston, 69, passed May 26, 2020, at the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He is survived by 5 children; 5 grandchildren; and 4 siblings. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. respectively, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store