Victor T. Lanier
Victor T. Lanier, age 85, of Swanton, OH passed away August 15, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg. He was born August 25, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA to Victor and Bertha (Tong) Lanier. Vic served his country in the U.S. Navy on the Destroyer Edward G. Small in the Pacific. He was employed with the Toledo Hospital for more than 30 years retiring in 2008. Vic had a passion for trains, airplanes and Yamaha Motorcycles. He always had a joke to tell and had a great sense of humor. Vic was best known for his sarcastic funny t-shirt collection.
Vic is survived by his wife, Mary Beth; children, Barry (Sue) Lanier, Darrell (Mary) Lanier and Vicky (Steve) Stahl; grandchildren, Jeanette (John) Dager, Ashley (Garrett) Robinson, Matt (Emily) Lanier, Casey Lanier, Jessica Lanier, Shannon Lanier, Katie Stahl and Jeremiah Stahl; great-grandchildren, Maddison Dager, Abbigail Dager and Lillian Dager. Vic was preceded in death by son, Larry Lanier.
The family will receive guests Monday, August 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Toledo Area Humane Society in Vic's memory.
To leave a special message for Vic's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 18, 2019