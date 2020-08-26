Victor "Vic" Wayne KingVictor Wayne King moved on to Glory at at 8:47, August 24, 2020. Victor was born February 13, 1930, the forth of five children born to Archibald M. King and Hildred Hintermeister King, of Muscatine Iowa. His siblings were Archie L, Paul F, Rosemary J, and Vernon G King. They all have preceded him in death.Victor served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951 - 1953 and was honorably discharged as a corporal. Following his discharge, Vic relocated to Toledo and worked for Pure Oil Refinery. He worked briefly for Emmanuel Baptist Church and retired from the Betco Corporation.Vic was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and served as a trustee, deacon and school board member, as well as teaching various classes at different times. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and a fine cabinetry woodworker. He was known for his dry sense of humor and his conservative politics.Vic married Margaret Ruth Lillian Philpot in 1958 and she preceded him in death on August 31, 1984. "Papa", as he was affectionately known to his family, is survived by his children, Jayne (Dennis) Zimmerman, Wayne "Guy" (Davina) King, Elaine (Jeffrey) Gagle, David (Jill) King, Daniel (Julie) King, Andrew (Stephanie) King, and Timothy (Christine) King; 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, August 28th at Toledo Memorial Park.