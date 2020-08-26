1/1
Victor Wayne "Vic" King
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor "Vic" Wayne King

Victor Wayne King moved on to Glory at at 8:47, August 24, 2020. Victor was born February 13, 1930, the forth of five children born to Archibald M. King and Hildred Hintermeister King, of Muscatine Iowa. His siblings were Archie L, Paul F, Rosemary J, and Vernon G King. They all have preceded him in death.

Victor served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951 - 1953 and was honorably discharged as a corporal. Following his discharge, Vic relocated to Toledo and worked for Pure Oil Refinery. He worked briefly for Emmanuel Baptist Church and retired from the Betco Corporation.

Vic was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and served as a trustee, deacon and school board member, as well as teaching various classes at different times. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and a fine cabinetry woodworker. He was known for his dry sense of humor and his conservative politics.

Vic married Margaret Ruth Lillian Philpot in 1958 and she preceded him in death on August 31, 1984. "Papa", as he was affectionately known to his family, is survived by his children, Jayne (Dennis) Zimmerman, Wayne "Guy" (Davina) King, Elaine (Jeffrey) Gagle, David (Jill) King, Daniel (Julie) King, Andrew (Stephanie) King, and Timothy (Christine) King; 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, August 28th at Toledo Memorial Park.

walterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Toledo Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walter Funeral Home - Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved