Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Victoria A. "Vicky" Chambers


1959 - 2019
Victoria A. "Vicky" Chambers Obituary
Victoria A. "Vicky" Chambers

Victoria A. "Vicky" Chambers, 60, died Monday, September 2, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 8, 1959, in Toledo to the late Lester T. and Nancy L. (Donley) St. John. Vicky was a 1977 graduate of Clay High School and Director of Revenue Cycle at Genacross Lutheran Services for 26 years. Vicky was well loved by family, friends and everyone she met. We all hold many special memories with her.

Vicky is survived by Robert " Bob" Chambers, her loving husband of 37 years; children, Robert L. (Sara) Chambers and Jennifer N. Chambers (Brandon Glickman); granddaughter, Elise Chambers; brothers, Tim (Beth) St. John, Keith (Lisa) St. John, Kevin (April) St. John, Tom (Jenny) St. John, sister, Tammi St. John; nieces and nephews, Lyndsey (Joe) St. John, Kyle (Sarah) St. John, Gavin St. John, Ben (Kassi) St. John, Michael St. John, Andrew St. John, Amanda (Shane) Hughes, Carly St. John, Jared St. John and Garrett St. John.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the donors' choice.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Sept. 7, 2019
