Victoria E. (Piddock) HowardVictoria E. (Piddock) Howard, 85 years, of Toledo, died peacefully at home Friday, November 13, 2020. The daughter of the late Harold and Frances ((Niner) Piddock, she was born June 19, 1935, in Frenchtown Twp., Monroe County, MI. Victoria married Matthew H. Howard August 9, 1952. She retired from Sinclair Manufacturing after over 25 years of service. Victoria enjoyed playing bingo and country music.She is survived by her loving husband of over 67 years, Matthew; children, James, John (Janis); daughter, Diana and husband Herman; grandchildren, James, Jeff, Joseph, Jeremy, Jennifer, Jessica, Michael, Jason, Stephanie and many great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 till 8PM in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI. Grave side services will be held Wednesday, November 18th, at 11:00 AM in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.