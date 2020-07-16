Victoria Elizabeth BroganVictoria Brogan, age 61, of Lambertville, Michigan, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at ProMedica Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. She was born November 6, 1958, in Lincoln, England, to David and Jean Kirsch. She attended various schools throughout the country and overseas due to her father's Air Force career.In 1991, Vikki began working for the Anne Grady Corporation; due to health issues, she was forced to retire in 2016, after a 25 year career of caring for people less fortunate. Victoria was known as the definition of caregiver. Following that she enjoyed taking care of her home and family. She also enjoyed following her son's coaching career and her grandchildren's sports endeavors very much.Left to cherish Victoria's memory is her husband, Patrick, whom she married on October 8, 1988, the Luckiest Man on Earth; son, David Rodriguez (Dana) of Oregon, Ohio; and grandchildren, who are the loves of her life, Adella, Haden and Camden; father and mother, David and Jean Kirsch; brother, Scott (Tulay) Kirsch; niece, Ela; and many loving family members. Victoria was preceded in death by her brother, Mike.Since her childhood, dogs and all the dogs since were an important part of Victoria's Life. She will be greatly missed by her rescue dog, Emmy. In Victoria's memory, you may make a donation to any Animal Rescue group or please consider adopting a shelter dog.Special thanks to all the hard working medical staff at the Toledo Hospital Gen 5 ICU unit and the wonderful staff at ProMedica Hospice.Family will be receiving guests on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623.To share memories and condolences with Victoria's family please visit our website.