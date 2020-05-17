Victoria Hatton



Victoria "Vicky" Hatton, 66, of Toledo passed away at Ebeid Hospice on May 4, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was a graduate of Bowser H.S., the University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Arts and was a Master Gardener. She worked at Dana World Trade for many years which included traveling overseas extensively. She also worked at Libby Glass and the Huntington Center.



Vicky was a spunky and eccentric kind of gal-she always walked to the beat of her own drum. She was smart and quick witted but wore her heart on her sleeve. Vicky was an accomplished artist and enjoyed selling her art at local festivals as well as in the Museum Store at the Toledo Museum of Art and The Toledo Zoo. She loved the Ann Arbor Art Festival and attended it for more than 30 years where she would invite her friends to stay a couple of days with her to see the art and have some fun. Her house and yard were always perfect; she had a unique style of her own. Vicky lived her life on her own terms, right up to the end. Vicky was a dog lover, especially Greyhounds, of which she had 3 through the years. She leaves behind her dogs "Louie and Phoebe" who will really miss her! She also leaves behind many new friends and many friends that have known her for most of her life. That was our Vicky!



We would like to thank the Hospice nurses, aids, and technicians for their wonderful care. Any donations can be given to the Greyhounds Adoption of Ohio of Chagrin Falls, Ohio or The Ability Center Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence of Sylvania.



A celebration of Vicky's life will take place at a later date after the Corona Virus, send an email to VickyMemorial2020@gmail.com for information.





