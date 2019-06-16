|
|
Victoria Lynn White
Victoria Lynn White, 67, of Monclova, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019, after a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).
Vicki was employed with DaimlerChrysler for 20 years before retiring in 2014. Vicki enjoyed cooking and baking, gardening, fishing and time spent with her family and friends.
Vicki is survived by her husband Randy Ferguson; sons, Clinton (Ronda), Chester Jr. (Emily), and Clayton White; stepson, Travis Ferguson (Malissa); stepdaughter, Amanda Critton (Matthew); 9 grandchildren; brothers, Harold and Tracy Sansom and sisters Debbie Ravert and Melissa Sansom.
The family wish to thank the nursing staff and aides of The Landings of Oregon and SouthernCare Hospice for making Vicki's last days as comfortable as possible.
In lieu of services or flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the MSA Coalition at https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation/
Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019