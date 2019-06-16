Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Lynn White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Victoria Lynn White Obituary
Victoria Lynn White

Victoria Lynn White, 67, of Monclova, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019, after a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Vicki was employed with DaimlerChrysler for 20 years before retiring in 2014. Vicki enjoyed cooking and baking, gardening, fishing and time spent with her family and friends.

Vicki is survived by her husband Randy Ferguson; sons, Clinton (Ronda), Chester Jr. (Emily), and Clayton White; stepson, Travis Ferguson (Malissa); stepdaughter, Amanda Critton (Matthew); 9 grandchildren; brothers, Harold and Tracy Sansom and sisters Debbie Ravert and Melissa Sansom.

The family wish to thank the nursing staff and aides of The Landings of Oregon and SouthernCare Hospice for making Vicki's last days as comfortable as possible.

In lieu of services or flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the MSA Coalition at https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation/

Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.