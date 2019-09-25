Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Snyder


1915 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria Snyder Obituary
Victoria Snyder

Victoria "Vicky" E. Snyder, of Oregon Ohio and Pinellas Park, Florida was born on April 4 1915 and died September 20, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles (Charley) and granddaughter Robin Gaff. She is survived by her daughter Jennie Heeren, Pinellas Park, Fl, sons Michael (Judy Reed) and Daniel both of Oregon, Ohio, ten grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 22 great-great grandchildren, and one great-great-great grandchild.

Friends may call at the Freck Funeral Chapel 1155 S. Wynn Rd. Oregon, Ohio Thursday September 26 from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. and Friday September 27 from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M , funeral services at 11:00 A.M.

A private burial will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Cemetery.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now