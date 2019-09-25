|
|
Victoria Snyder
Victoria "Vicky" E. Snyder, of Oregon Ohio and Pinellas Park, Florida was born on April 4 1915 and died September 20, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles (Charley) and granddaughter Robin Gaff. She is survived by her daughter Jennie Heeren, Pinellas Park, Fl, sons Michael (Judy Reed) and Daniel both of Oregon, Ohio, ten grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 22 great-great grandchildren, and one great-great-great grandchild.
Friends may call at the Freck Funeral Chapel 1155 S. Wynn Rd. Oregon, Ohio Thursday September 26 from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. and Friday September 27 from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M , funeral services at 11:00 A.M.
A private burial will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Cemetery.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019