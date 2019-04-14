Victoria Theys



Victoria Theys, 73, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born August 17, 1945, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Julio and Susa (Martinez) Celpa. Victoria worked for Jeep, retiring after 32 years. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and Spanish Baptist Church. Victoria enjoyed swimming, gardens, and spoiling her pets.



In addition to her parents, Victoria was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas and sister, Lidia Ramirez. She is survived by a host of family and friends.



The family will receive guests Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) and 1 hour prior to service Wednesday at the church. Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 11:00 am. at the Bethany Baptist Church, 14070 Bailey Rd. Grand Rapids (2 miles south of Neapolis). Interment at Wakeman Cemetery, Waterville.



Victoria's family would like to extend a special Thank You to longtime friend, Vincent Jurez, for his support and guidance during this difficult time.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019