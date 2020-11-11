Vincent E. DeMarco
Vincent E. DeMarco, 74, of Berkey, OH, passed away, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in South Dakota while on a hunting trip with his son and friends. Vincent was born May 11, 1946, in Toledo, OH, to parents Vincent and Viola (Smith) DeMarco, and they preceded him in death. Vincent was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. His greatest joy, was the time he spent with his family. Vincent is survived by his loving wife of more than 55 years, Martha J. (Bouchard) DeMarco; daughter, Suzanne (Kevin) Webb; son, John (Kimberly) DeMarco; grandchildren, Ariel, Kaylah, Brittney (Jeremiah), and Tiffany; great-grandson, Brayden; and sister, Virginia Marie DeFazio.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Thursday, November 12th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00p.m. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania, Friday, November 13th at 10:00 a.m. Vincent will be entombed at Toledo Memorial Park. Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the American Cancer Society
