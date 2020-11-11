1/1
Vincent E. DeMarco
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent E. DeMarco

Vincent E. DeMarco, 74, of Berkey, OH, passed away, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in South Dakota while on a hunting trip with his son and friends. Vincent was born May 11, 1946, in Toledo, OH, to parents Vincent and Viola (Smith) DeMarco, and they preceded him in death. Vincent was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. His greatest joy, was the time he spent with his family. Vincent is survived by his loving wife of more than 55 years, Martha J. (Bouchard) DeMarco; daughter, Suzanne (Kevin) Webb; son, John (Kimberly) DeMarco; grandchildren, Ariel, Kaylah, Brittney (Jeremiah), and Tiffany; great-grandson, Brayden; and sister, Virginia Marie DeFazio.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Thursday, November 12th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00p.m. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania, Friday, November 13th at 10:00 a.m. Vincent will be entombed at Toledo Memorial Park. Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved