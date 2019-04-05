|
|
Vincent Edward Danyi
Vincent Edward Danyi, age 49, of Toledo, passed away April 1, 2019. He was born July 19, 1969 in Toledo to John and Mary (Lanning) Danyi. Vince was a former Lieutenant with Galion Police Department.
Vince is survived by his wife, Regina; mother, Mary (Jim) Danyi-Lucius; children, Ahlissa, Ariel, Alyssa and Anya Danyi; grandchildren, Liam, Alastor , Salem and Magnus; siblings, Richard (Jennie) Danyi, Jacquelyn (William) Lucius, Robert (Debbie) Lucius, Linda Bruce, Joan Grohowski, Nancy (Stewart) Bayer, Carl (Heather) Lucius, Brenda (Billie) Williams and Mary Lucius. In addition to his father, Vince was preceded in death by his step-sister, Rita Lucius.
The family will receive guests Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in Vince's memory.
To leave a special message for Vince's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 5, 2019