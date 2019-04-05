Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Vincent Edward Danyi, age 49, of Toledo, passed away April 1, 2019. He was born July 19, 1969 in Toledo to John and Mary (Lanning) Danyi. Vince was a former Lieutenant with Galion Police Department.

Vince is survived by his wife, Regina; mother, Mary (Jim) Danyi-Lucius; children, Ahlissa, Ariel, Alyssa and Anya Danyi; grandchildren, Liam, Alastor , Salem and Magnus; siblings, Richard (Jennie) Danyi, Jacquelyn (William) Lucius, Robert (Debbie) Lucius, Linda Bruce, Joan Grohowski, Nancy (Stewart) Bayer, Carl (Heather) Lucius, Brenda (Billie) Williams and Mary Lucius. In addition to his father, Vince was preceded in death by his step-sister, Rita Lucius.

The family will receive guests Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in Vince's memory.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 5, 2019
