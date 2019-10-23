Home

Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Vincent J. "Vinny" Miller


1986 - 2019
Vincent J. "Vinny" Miller Obituary
Vincent J. "Vinny" Miller

Vincent J. "Vinny" Miller, age 33, of Holland, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 17, 2019 at home. He was born on May 30, 1986 to Rick and Deborah (Park) Miller in Columbus, Ohio. Vinny was employed with EverDry for the last 3 years. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. Vinny loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially his wife, daughter and step-children. His radiant smile, sense of humor and spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Vinny is survived by his loving wife, Alison Miller; daughter, Lillian Miller; step-children, Parker and Ava Reardon; parents, Rick and Debbie Miller; in-laws, Charlie and Jackie Myers; paternal grandparents, Richard Miller and Bonnie (Matt) Downs; siblings, Amy (Max) Berry and Andy (Crystal) Stumph; nieces and nephews, Isaac and Kaia Berry, and Cameron Stumph; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd, Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider his family, c/o Alison Miller.

To leave a special message for Vinny's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019
