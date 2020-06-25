Mr. Vincent J. Parker
Vincent Parker was born December 10, 1971 and departed this life peacefully on June 16, 2020. Vincent was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Albert Turner, Jr., Edmond Parker, Sr.; sister, Edwina; and uncle, Derrall Turner. He is survived by his mother, Cassandra Turner Parker; father, Edmond; sister, Trina (Rodney) Parker Hall; brother, Darnell; and uncle, Michael (Janet) Turner. Vincent was the loving soulmate of Sherie Toves; beloved father of Raven, Mekhi, and a baby girl due in October.
Vincent was a proud graduate of Thomas A. DeVilbiss High School, Class of 1990, where he excelled in basketball and football. He loved DeVilbiss High School and his many friends there. He enlisted into the United States Navy in 1991. After being honorably discharged, Vincent returned to Toledo to work for the Department of Homeland Security in the Transportation Security Administration. Vincent's gentle spirit and quick smile made him friends with all he met. Vincent's vibrant spirit will forever SHINE. Vincent will be deeply missed by his devoted family, Department of Homeland Security, and Pickaway Correctional Institution staff and friends, as well as virtually everyone who knew him.
Visitation, 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Family/Hour Wake and Services, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Charity Baptist Church, 1850 N. Superior Street, Toledo, OH 43611. The Reverend Bobby Welborn, Pastor and Officiant. To donate in the memory of Vincent Parker, please visit Community Fitness website https://cfeinc.org.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.