Vincent Wilczynski
The world lost one of the good ones today. The soul of Vince Wilczynski went to join our Lord and to be with his wife Henrietta in God's presence early on the morning of November 20, 2019. His last time in this world was spent in the same manner as he lived his entire life, thinking only of others.
Vince, along with Henrietta, dedicated his life to helping and serving others as evidenced by his actions throughout his life. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 16 having forged his mother's signature to answer the national call to service during World War II. At the age of 17, he served as a gunner on a Navy ship off the shores of Normandy during the D-Day invasion. His career as a barber allowed him to serve others through volunteering his skills to make sure everyone that needed help looked their best. His dedication to the Franciscan Sisters that operated the St. Anthony's Villa, to cut the hair of the children in their care, was honored and remembered by his many friends within the Sisterly order. He worked tirelessly to support his family as a barber, foregoing hobbies and every Saturday during those years. Much of his time away from work and family was spent taking care of others by visiting hospitals and homes to care for those in need of his help. He later worked at Pilkington Glass where he enjoyed creating new friends across the region.
Vince made everyone welcome whenever they met him either through a story, a joke, or a meal. He never shied away from work and learned to be handy. He and Henrietta raised seven wonderful children on a barber's income, which to some seemed like a miracle, but it was all due to hard work and a focus on all that was truly important. Vince demonstrated his love for his family and his wife by serving as her primary care-giver for many years after she suffered a stroke. His dedication to others, his pride in America, and his recognition of the freedom provided by members and veterans of our Armed Forces was celebrated by those around him his entire life and especially so with the loving staff at Otterbein Portage Valley and Southern Care Hospice Services.
Vince was a long-time member of St. Adalbert's parish in Toledo and later became a dedicated member of St. Jerome's in Walbridge, Ohio. He was a faithful follower of Jesus and adored the Holy Family. The statue of the Infant of Prague had a place of high honor in his and Henrietta's home. His commitment to the church and to others earned him the friendship of many nuns and priests who dedicated their lives to our Lord. Their friendship was a sign of the good life that he led. The great friends he made at Otterbein Portage Valley and at Southern Care Hospice Services cared for him in a loving manner. We will all miss him but take great solace in the fact that he is with friends and family in the presence of our Lord.
Vince's final act of service was the donation of his body to the University of Toledo College of Medicine. He was preceded in death by his parents; all of his brothers and sisters except for his sister, Dorothy Mae Colbry and sister-in-law, Dorothy Kuras; his wife, Henrietta; and his youngest son, Larry. He will be sorely missed but long remembered by his family, including his children and their spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren: Kathy (Wilczynski) and Joe Karocki and their son Jim and his wife Brittany and their children Gordon and Wayne; Barb (Wilczynski) and Larry Kosbab and their son Rick and his wife Melissa, Adrienne (Wilczynski) and David Noel; Dan Wilczynski and his wife Lisa and their son Danny; Vince Wilczynski and his wife Jean and their sons Peter, Timothy, and Patrick; Bill Wilczynski and his wife Martha; and Jeannemarie Wilczynski and grandson Anthony.
A Catholic mass will be celebrated at St. Jerome's church in Walbridge, Ohio, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019. A reception of family and friends will follow at St. Jerome's. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Otterbein Portage Valley, St. Jerome's, or the Sisters of St. Francis in Tiffin.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019