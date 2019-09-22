|
|
Viola C. "Vi" Hutton
Viola C. "Vi" Hutton, age 96, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 1, 1923 to Edward and Caroline (Koester) Schneider in Monroeville, Ohio. In her younger years she worked for Western Union and later J & L Steel. Vi and her husband, Paul, were avid fishing partners for many years, they especially enjoyed their time on Lake Erie. She loved crafting, flower, vegetable gardening and spending time with her family and the precious grandchildren. Vi was longtime member of Memorial Lutheran Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandma and she will be dearly missed by her family.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 59 years, Paul D. Hutton; son, Douglas (Amber) Hutton; grandchildren, Mariah, Douglas II and Marlee. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Olin, Alta and Eileen.
At Vi's request all funeral services will be private for the family.
Her family would like to specially thank ProMedica Hospice, the nurses and staff for their diligent care and love they provided to Vi.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019