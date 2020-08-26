Viola C. IsaacViola C. Isaac (Nalls), 94, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born March 29, 1926 in Lexington, MS to John Henry Nalls Sr. and Viola Smith (Nalls). She married the late Hermon Isaac, December 9, 1950 and they relocated to Toledo Ohio, in 1953. She was a member of St. Mark's Missionary Baptist Church, taught Junior Sunday School, Supervisor Junior Ushers, Mother's Board, under the leadership of the late Rev. I. J. Johnson and Rev C. L. Johnson. She was employed by Sunset Ladies Home, for 30 years until retirement in 1993. The joy of her life was her family and church family, where she mentored and loved so many and was adored by many as well.She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Hermon; 2 sons, Paul and James Heffner; her parents; 5 brothers and 3 sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Eugene (Maxine) Isaac; daughters. Betty (Bernard) Pope, Marilyn (Clifford) Majors and Jennifer Isaac; 16 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Fay Heffner; and sister-in-law, Cora Nalls (Dayton, OH).Special thanks to US Renal Care and extra special thanks to Erin S. and Lynette B. (US Renal Care) for going that extra mile for her. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, funeral service will be private, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.