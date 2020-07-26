Viola Dorothy Weis
1927 - 2020
Viola D. "Vi" Weis, age 92, passed away July 22, 2020, at Kernersville Medical Center in North Carolina. One of 3 children, Vi was born November 12, 1927, in Rossford, Ohio, to William and Ruth (Hall) Davis. She married Leo A. Weis on April 6, 1946. Vi was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked at Flower Hospital as a switch-board operator for over thirty years. Vi was known for her baking, was a great gardener, loved the outdoors, and enjoyed traveling.
Surviving are her sister, Judy Davis; children, Timothy (Dayle), Laurie Weis, Lana Weis, Kim (Harold) Brandon, Eric (Maurine) Weis, and Kathy (Eric) Jensen. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren and 31 Great-grandchildren. Vi was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mabel (Bubsie) Kaltenbach; her husband, Leo; her son, William; and granddaughter, Kendall Jo Weis.
Funeral arrangements are private and the family requests contribution, in lieu of flowers, to The Alzheimer's Association
, in Vi's honor, to help enhance the lives of those living with Dementia and their caregivers. act.alz.org/donate