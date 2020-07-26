1/1
Viola Dorothy Weis
1927 - 2020
Viola D. "Vi" Weis, age 92, passed away July 22, 2020, at Kernersville Medical Center in North Carolina. One of 3 children, Vi was born November 12, 1927, in Rossford, Ohio, to William and Ruth (Hall) Davis. She married Leo A. Weis on April 6, 1946. Vi was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked at Flower Hospital as a switch-board operator for over thirty years. Vi was known for her baking, was a great gardener, loved the outdoors, and enjoyed traveling.

Surviving are her sister, Judy Davis; children, Timothy (Dayle), Laurie Weis, Lana Weis, Kim (Harold) Brandon, Eric (Maurine) Weis, and Kathy (Eric) Jensen. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren and 31 Great-grandchildren. Vi was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mabel (Bubsie) Kaltenbach; her husband, Leo; her son, William; and granddaughter, Kendall Jo Weis.

Funeral arrangements are private and the family requests contribution, in lieu of flowers, to The Alzheimer's Association, in Vi's honor, to help enhance the lives of those living with Dementia and their caregivers.

act.alz.org/donate


Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
