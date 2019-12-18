|
|
Viola "Vi" Ibarra
Viola "Vi" Ibarra, age 88, of Toledo, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Kingston Care Center, Sylvania. She was born on August 12, 1931 in Laredo, Texas, daughter of Jose and Carmen (Sanchez) Leal. Viola was the first Hispanic graduate of Findlay High School. She retired from St. Luke's Hospital after 25 years as a Chief Operator. Viola was a longtime Auxiliary member of the VFW Post #606. She enjoyed cooking Mexican food, listening to Mexican music, bowling and taking casino trips. Viola liked going out to eat with friends and family. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Viola's smile and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Hugo Ibarra; grandson, Nicholas Ibarra; great-grandson, Cameron Cortez; and sisters, Ophelia Leal, Olga Birchfield and Maria Olga Salazar. Viola is survived by her loving children, David (Debbie) Ibarra, Patrick (Connie) Ibarra, Linda (Matt) Rogers and Michael (Sandy) Ibarra; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Gloria Leal, Alicia Inskeep and Jose (Kyan) Leal; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday (today), December 18, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the VFW Post #606 or The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo, P.O. Box 298, Sylvania OH 43560.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019