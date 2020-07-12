Viola L. "Vickie" Day
Viola L. Day of Toledo peacefully passed away on July 10, 2020, in her home. Vickie was born in Toledo on March 27, 1924, to William and Ethel Huberick. She was a graduate of Scott High School in 1942 and married Raymond (Pete) Day on January 25, 1947. Vickie served in many capacities in the American Legion Auxiliary, first with the Dean Horton Post and then Conn Weisenburger Post including being a past President for the Lucas County Auxiliary. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1949. Some of her part-time jobs included Children's Wonderland, Voting Booth Poll Worker, WGTE TV Auctions, JCPenney, and volunteering for many organizations. Her love of gambling and playing cards was passed on to her grandchildren as well as her love of musical theater.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pete; and her brother, William Huberick. Vickie is survived by her children, Richard (Teresa), Timothy (Sharon), and Michele (Lon) Filipovich; as well as her grandchildren, Rebecca (Bill) Taylor, Kae Lea Day, Lon (Justina) Filipovich, Patrick (Bridget) Day, Richard (Meredith) Day, Jr., Reed (Molly) Filipovich, Anna (Cole) McMillin; thirteen and a half great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Viola's funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4560 Glendale Ave. The family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions in Vickie's name to Ohio Living Hospice (www.ohioliving.org
) or Trinity Lutheran Church (www.trinitylutheran.org
). She was our strength and rock throughout our lives; our love for her will forever be in our hearts.walterfuneralhome.com