Viola M. "Vi" Bacile
Viola Maria Bacile, 87, passed away September 5, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Perrysburg, OH. Born to parents Goffredo and Anna (Cianci) DeLeonardis on May 4, 1933, in Brooklyn, NY. Viola had a wonderful childhood, with many summers spent vacationing with family upstate. On December 5, 1953, she wed the love of her life, Robert J. Bacile, Sr. to whom she was happily married for 53 years before he passed on April 15, 2007.
Vi, as her friends knew her, was a vibrant, fiery soul who loved spending time with family above all else. No matter where she lived, be it Brooklyn, Long Island, Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, or Ohio, her home was one filled with love and laughter-- and a fully-stocked bar. She would not be denied her Manhattans!
Viola worked in retail at Abraham & Straus in Brooklyn, then at Boscov's in Johnstown, PA, and devoted many selfless hours volunteering at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Vi enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with her husband, attending dance recitals and sporting events for her grandchildren and great grandchildren, playing cards with friends, and getting lost in James Patterson's latest thriller. But her most treasured memories were those made with the ones she loved. Holidays, anniversary parties, family gatherings – that's where she lived. Always with a smile on her face, and likely an Italian dish in the oven. Best struffoli this side of the Atlantic!
To know Viola was to adore Viola. She will be dearly missed, but those left behind take comfort knowing she's up in Heaven, once again dancing to "My Funny Valentine" with her soul mate.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Assunta Luongo and Sylvia Ferrara.
She is survived by her daughters, Beatrice (Michael) McCann, Howell, MI, and Linda (William) Klaus, Clinton Township, MI; son, Robert (Tracy) Bacile, Jr., Fayetteville, AR; grandchildren, Robert (Susan) Dodson, Callahan, FL, Colette (Jeremy) Thomasson, Perrysburg, OH, Celeste (Curtis) Klaus Kalleward, Los Angeles, CA, Amber Klaus, Clinton Township, MI, Blaine Bacile, Springdale, AR, Kalli (Jakab) Holladay, Huntsville, TX, Anthony Frye, Fayetteville, AR; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Olivia and Emma Thomasson, Bryce, Grace, Nathanael, Brendan, Faith, Nolan, Hope and Ryan Dodson; sister, Ella Mauro, Catskill, NY; her best friends, Joseph and Judy Blochinger, Toledo, OH; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, September 9, 2020,, from 3 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Mass will take place Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. (Masks are required with social distancing).
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to be distributed to the charity of their choice
.
To leave a special message for Vi's family, please visitwww.NewcomerToledo.com