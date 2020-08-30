1/1
Viola Washington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Viola Washington

Mrs. Washington, 89, passed Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in her home. She was a service unit manager for the Promedica Toledo Hospital over 30 years prior to retirement.

Surviving are husband, James Oliver Washington, Sr. and daughters, Brenda Washington and Sharon Washington-Clark.

Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services at 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. respectively on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Wake
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved