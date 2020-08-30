Mrs. Viola Washington
Mrs. Washington, 89, passed Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in her home. She was a service unit manager for the Promedica Toledo Hospital over 30 years prior to retirement.
Surviving are husband, James Oliver Washington, Sr. and daughters, Brenda Washington and Sharon Washington-Clark.
Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services at 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. respectively on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.cbrownfuneralhome.com