Violet A. Compton
Violet A. Compton, 93, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 18, 2020. Violet was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 26, 1926 to John Rudy and Aurelia Moore. In 1951, she married Alva J. Compton, her husband of 61 years prior to his passing in 2012. Violet is survived by her daughter, Carol Poiry; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Rapp; 10 grandchildren; along with many great-grandchildren and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Paul Rapp; daughter, Judy Askins; sons-in-law, Robert Poiry and Richard Askins; grandson, Richard Askins Jr.; and sisters, Pearl Thompson and Erma Yingling.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Ft. Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from May 20 to May 22, 2020.