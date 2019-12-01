Home

St Ignatius Church
212 N Stadium Rd
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N. Stadium Road
Oregon, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N. Stadium Road
Oregon, OH
Violet C. (Mominee) Vogt


1923 - 2019
Violet C. (Mominee) Vogt Obituary
Violet C. (Mominee) Vogt

Voilet C. (Mominee) Aldrich Vogt, 96, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Orchard Villa Nursing and Rehab. Voilet known to her grandchildren as "Grandma Mike" was born in Jerusalem Township, Ohio on April 17, 1923 to Doris and Florence (Yeupell) Mominee. Grandma Mike lived in the Oregon Walbridge area her entire life graduating from Clay High School in 1941 and where her family managed the Cedar Point Gun Club. Prior to retiring many years ago she had worked for Buckeye News and Osterman Jewelers. Grandma Mike was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church. What brought a smile to her face and what she enjoyed most, was spending time with her family.

Surviving are her daughters, Judy Fleitz Hodits, Sandy (Donald) Zellner, Sherry (Michael) TenEyck; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and now great- great grandchildren; sister, Lucille Paul; brother, James (Joan) Mominee. Grandma Mike was preceded in death by her parents, and husbands, Charles Aldrich and Dale Vogt; son-in-law, Kenneth Fleitz, granddaughter, Tiffany Marie Fleitz Kyle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 3 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church 212 N. Stadium Road, Oregon, OH at 12:00 pm where visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of funeral mass. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Grandma Mike's memory are asked to consider St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

Arrangements by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
