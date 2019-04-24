Violet Denhart Sanders



"April Showers Bring May Flowers"



Violet Marie (Ragsdale) Denhart Sanders died at home in Ottawa Lake, MI on April 23, 2019. She was born on May 4, 1931 at her parents' home near New Brunswick, IN, the daughter of Hother Albert and Myra Ellen (Carlock) Carney Ragsdale. She was married on June 27, 1948 at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Lebanon, IN to John Thomas Denhart, who passed away November 16, 1999. On April 10, 2001 she married George Edwin Sanders, who passed away April 25, 2011.



Surviving are her son, Dennis (Shirley) Denhart of Dundee, MI; daughter Doreen (Tim) Meisner of Toledo, OH; daughter-in-law Gail Denhart of Perrysburg, OH; three step-daughters, Nina Lynette Fish, Kimberly Place, and Dawn Nickens. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three great- great-grandchildren; and several step-grandkids and step-great-grandkids.



Her parents; beloved son John Duane Denhart; brother Albert L. Ragsdale; six half-brothers, Kenneth Carney, Robert Carney, Orval Ragsdale, Donald Carney, Jimmy Carney, Robert Carney; and four half-sisters, Edith Hedge, Ruth Hancock, Vivian Ragsdale, Maggie Menefee preceded her in death.



Violet and her first husband farmed in the Lebanon, IN area before moving to Ottawa Lake MI, where Mr. Denhart was involved in the trucking business. During this time, Violet was employed by USF&G Insurance Company. She retired working in their offices at Indianapolis, IN, Cleveland, Toledo, and Columbus, OH. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church for many years, serving as director of the Just Older Youth (JOY) Club, as church treasurer for more than 10 years and helped with Southside Life Station.



Friends may visit Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main Street, Sylvania, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 3-8 p.m., with services at the funeral home on Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Fayette, IN on Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southside Life Station, 402 South Ave., Toledo, OH 43609 or the donor's choice.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019