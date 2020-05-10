Violet I. Mayberry
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet I Mayberry

Irene peacefully passed away on May 6, 2020 just four days before her 89th birthday.

Irene was born in Kingmont, West Virginia to Vilis and Beulah Hamrick and was the oldest of four children. Irene married her husband, Robert A. Mayberry, on May 28, 1950 and they settled in Toledo, Ohio. She worked at the once Open Pantry on Byrne Road and Kelly's IGA in Maumee. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren, who affectionately all called her Maw-Maw; and her beloved dog, Digger. In retirement Irene loved to bake and was constantly asked by her family for pepperoni rolls, which she of course obliged in the all-day process. If not in the kitchen, Irene's other passion was yard work.

Irene is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Gene, Dan, and Fred; and grandson, Andrew Mayberry, III.

Those left to cherish Irene's memory include her daughter, Debbie (Ken) Myrice of Toledo; two sons, Andrew (Linda) Mayberry, II of Columbus, MS, and John Mayberry of Toledo; five grandchildren, Melissa (Scott) Porter, Austin (Whitney) Mayberry, Christy (Chad) LaVigne, Paige Mayberry, and Piper Mayberry; great-granddaughter, Skye Porter; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Hamrick; and beloved friends on Charmaine.

Burial will be private. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Astor House, Spring Meadows Nursing Home and her nurse from Hospice of NW Ohio.

Any memorials should be made to an organization that is dear to your heart.

walterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Happy Mother's day and Happy Birthday
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved