Violet I MayberryIrene peacefully passed away on May 6, 2020 just four days before her 89th birthday.Irene was born in Kingmont, West Virginia to Vilis and Beulah Hamrick and was the oldest of four children. Irene married her husband, Robert A. Mayberry, on May 28, 1950 and they settled in Toledo, Ohio. She worked at the once Open Pantry on Byrne Road and Kelly's IGA in Maumee. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren, who affectionately all called her Maw-Maw; and her beloved dog, Digger. In retirement Irene loved to bake and was constantly asked by her family for pepperoni rolls, which she of course obliged in the all-day process. If not in the kitchen, Irene's other passion was yard work.Irene is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Gene, Dan, and Fred; and grandson, Andrew Mayberry, III.Those left to cherish Irene's memory include her daughter, Debbie (Ken) Myrice of Toledo; two sons, Andrew (Linda) Mayberry, II of Columbus, MS, and John Mayberry of Toledo; five grandchildren, Melissa (Scott) Porter, Austin (Whitney) Mayberry, Christy (Chad) LaVigne, Paige Mayberry, and Piper Mayberry; great-granddaughter, Skye Porter; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Hamrick; and beloved friends on Charmaine.Burial will be private. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Astor House, Spring Meadows Nursing Home and her nurse from Hospice of NW Ohio.Any memorials should be made to an organization that is dear to your heart.