Violet Kimberly BellJust 22 hours after coming into this world, Violet Kimberly Bell passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her parents at Toledo Hospital. Even though she was only with us for a short time, the pure love and joy she brought to our lives will last a lifetime.During this precious time Violet was able to respond to her parents touch and grip her Lovey's finger. She had beautiful blond hair and her Mommy's toes.Born eight weeks early, and with a long road ahead of her, she fought as hard as she could until God called our little angel to Heaven.Violet is survived by her adoring parents, Jacob and Alexis Bell; proud big brother, Dawson; grandparents, Jeffrey and Kimberly McNally, and Francine and Robert Bishop; great-grandmothers, Veronica Lawrence and Mary Lou Bishop; uncles, Tyler McNally (Jasmine) and Matthew Bishop; and her aunt, Saylor McNally.We also take great comfort in knowing how many of our loved ones were there to greet our baby girl at the gates of Heaven.The family will be holding a private service at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, Ohio, on Sunday, May 3rd. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution to honor Violet's memory are asked to consider: Ebeid Children's Hospital Foundation, 444 N. Summit Street, Suite 100, Toledo, OH 43604, Memo Notation: c/o NICU Dept - Memorandum of Violet Bell.Violet's parents wish to express their deepest gratitude to the Doctors and Nurses of Maternal Fetal Medicine and NICU Departments at Toledo Hospital for their compassion and dedication."An Angel wrote in the book of life my baby's date of birth, then whispered as she closed the book, too beautiful for Earth."Online expressions of sympathy may be made at: