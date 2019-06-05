Home

Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
Violet L. Birkenkamp


1937 - 2019
Violet L. Birkenkamp Obituary
Violet L. Birkenkamp

Violet L. Birkenkamp, age 81, of Holland passed away Monday, June 2, 2019. Violet was born November 19, 1937 to the late Melville and Rose Briner. Violet was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish Violet's memories is son, Keith Carros; sister, Ivah Elliott; 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Preceding Violet in death is her 2nd husband, Bruce B. Birkenkamp; 1st husband Jimmie Carros, as well as her sons, Eric Carros Sr. and Jimmie F. Carros II.

Friends will be received on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. in the Neville-Shank Funeral Home 7438 Airport Highway Holland, Ohio 43528 (419-865-8879) where funeral services will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Springfield Twp. Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The . Online condolences may be made at:

www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade on June 5, 2019
