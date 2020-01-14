|
Violet Leist Lancaster
Violet Darlene Leist Lancaster, 93 years young and wise, passed away peacefully and so very loved at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Temperance, MI on January 11, 2020. Violet was born to Otto and Mabel Gehri on May 17, 1926 in Wonewoc, WI. Her mother and father were outside picking violets when her mother went into labor. When Violet made her arrival, the violets were on the nightstand and her eyes matched the color of the freshly picked violets. Mable and Otto made the decision then, it was meant to be, her name would be Violet.
After graduation, Violet met and married Robert Leist, a Navy Sailor that was home on leave. In 1964, Bud and Violet vowed to make Toledo their forever home. During Violet's 38 years of marriage to Bud, they were blessed with two children, Bobby and Debbie. Bud preceded her death on May 31, 1983.
The very first moment Violet held her children in her arms, her life was entirely dedicated and committed to her family. Bud and Violet's friends knew they were always welcome and there was sure to be great laughs, adult beverages and some great memories.
Violet was a devout Christian and her Lutheran faith was undeniable. For many years, Violet served her church as a Sunday school teacher. Her grandest moments were sitting in church with Bud, Bobby and Debbie and worshipping together as a family.
After 23 years of missing Bud, Violet discovered love again with Burt Lancaster. At the age of 80, Violet remarried and had 10 amazing years. Burt preceded her death on August 19, 2016.
Left to cherish Violet's memory are beloved son, Bobby Leist; daughter and best friend, Debra Hawkins; treasured son-in-law, Jim Hawkins; grandchildren, Rob (Duke), Angelo Leist, Toni Marie Leist, and Stacie Dessellier (Chris); great-grandchildren, Connor and Cameron Dessellier; Violet's Chosen daughter, Stephanie Zylka (Paul); Violet's Chosen grandchildren, Derek (Laura), Garret (Erin) and Kyle Zylka; step-children, Dan (Kelly), David (Connie), Becky and Chris Lancaster; brothers, Virgil (Vera) and John (Audrey) Gehri; many nieces and nephews, including Violet's special niece, Julie Ott; best neighbor friend, Melissa Ware.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Robert "Bud" Leist; loving husband, Burt Lancaster; precious daughter-in-law, Denise Leist (Bobby); sisters, Fern (Norbert) Talg, Joyce (Harry) Stetler and Janet (Ronnie) Ott; brother, Ben (Geraldine) Gehri; Violet's very best girlfriend, Dorothy Wallace.
Our family would like to acknowledge our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Promedica Hospice Angels for all the loving care shown to Violet and her family during this difficult journey. Beginning with mom's and our family's Hall of Fame nurse, our treasured Marianne, dear tender Molly, mom's Lil' Missy Aurora, precious and kind Lynn, our devoted angelic Holly, and our spiritual and compassionate, Chaplain Mike.
Visitation will be held for Violet at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3 - 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12 p.m until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider ProMedica Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020