Violet Scruggs Laney Violet Scruggs Laney passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020, at Parkcliffe Memory Care with her family by her side. She was born on September 21, 1932 in Holden, West Virginia to Charlie and Rubie Bledsoe Scruggs. She graduated Valedictorian from Aracoma High School, Logan, WV, class of 1950. She furthered her education at West Virginia State College where she obtained her B.S. Degree in Business Administration and where she crossed over to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Zeta Alpha Omega Chapter. After graduation, Violet relocated to Toledo, Ohio, where she began her working career with the Internal Revenue Service. While at the IRS, still driven by her inner calling to teach, she obtained her Elementary Education Accreditation, Masters in Counseling and Guidance, and Post Masters Counseling Training, all from the University of Toledo. Her first teaching assignment was at Stewart Elementary School in Toledo, where she was fondly known as "Mrs. Jones". A consummate educator, she caught the attention of the Toledo School Superintendent who transferred her to Elmhurst Elementary School under the leadership of Principal, Dr. Derrick Roberts. Violet was a 60+ member of Third Baptist Church where she was active in the YW Junior and Feed Your Neighbor Clubs and Women's Counsel. She was also active in WV State University Alumni Association, WV State University President's Circle, Toledo Federation of Teachers, Schoolwomen's Bowling League, inducted into the Higginbotham Chair for Academic Supremacy, and Suicide Prevention Association. Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Laney, parents; brothers, Charles Jr., Herman, and Larry. Surviving are her brother, James Scruggs, Sr., Toledo; nieces and nephews, Sylvia Scruggs, Olivia Hughes, Juliet (Brentford) Brooks, James Scruggs Jr., Dominique Scruggs, Harold Hughes, Jr., Akil and Jamal Brooks, Damon (Theresa) Jackson of Simpsonville, SC, and special care giver, Yvonne Price. She also leaves many more nieces and nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held at Third Baptist Church, 402 Pinewood Avenue, on Saturday, April 18, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with funeral services immediately following at 11:00 a.m., Reverend Bill Harris, officiating. Interment will be private at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home. Services will comply with Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. www.dalefh.com http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020.