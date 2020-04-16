(News story) Violet Scruggs Laney, whose focus remained on teaching after her classroom career in Toledo Public Schools, died Saturday in Parkcliffe Memory Care Community. She was 87. She had dementia for several years, said niece Juliet Brooks. Mrs. Laney retired in 2001 from Elmhurst Elementary School, where she taught first grade. For several years afterward, she tutored students in her central Toledo home or at the Mott branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. She was transferred to Elmhurst to work with Derrick Roberts, who vowed to make the school a model for the city when he became principal in the early 1990s. Elmhurst teachers in 1994 told The Blade that Mr. Roberts had changed attitudes along with the school's atmosphere. And just as he was willing to pitch in to help teachers, Mrs. Laney said then that faculty were willing to help him. "We tease that we're going to sit on our hands, but he has a way of making you volunteer," Mrs. Laney told The Blade. A graduate of what was West Virginia State College, Mrs. Laney received a bachelor of science degree in business administration. She moved to Toledo, where an aunt had relocated, and went to work for the Internal Revenue Service. She really wanted to teach, though, and attended the University of Toledo to be certified in elementary education. She later received a master's degree in guidance and counseling from UT and continued with post-master's training there. She began her career teaching first graders at Stewart Elementary School. "She had the desire for them to learn and to succeed," her niece said. "She was a little stern. She was very caring. "She was tenacious. She never gave up. She loved to see the children get it. She got great joy in that." For more than 60 years Mrs. Laney was a member of Third Baptist Church, where she took part in the young women's group and the "feed your neighbor" ministry. She also volunteered as a suicide prevention call taker and counselor. She was born Sept. 21, 1932 in Holden, W.Va., to Rubie and Charlie Scruggs, the fourth of what would be five children and the only girl. She was a 1950 graduate of Aracoma High School in Logan, W.Va., and was valedictorian of her class. She knew as a young girl that she'd go on to college, her niece said. "She was an avid reader. She loved learning. She loved knowledge," her niece said. "She knew she wanted to further her education. "She was energetic and feisty and talkative," her niece said. "She was very loving." Years later, the Aracoma High School Historical Society named Mrs. Laney to its Higginbotham Chair for Academic Supremacy. In Toledo, Mrs. Laney bowled in a league of women educators. Long after leaving the IRS, she helped others prepare their tax returns. She collected African art and visited the continent twice. She took vacations to the South Pacific and Caribbean. Her U.S. travels included an Alaskan cruise. Great nephews were frequent guests to her cottage in northeast Lower Michigan. She was a member of the Zeta Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She was formerly married to the late Wilmer Jones and the late Curtis Laney. She had no children and remained close to her nieces and nephews and their children. "She wanted them to have a good life," her niece said. Surviving is her brother, James Scruggs. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Third Baptist Church, where the body will be after 10 a.m. Arrangements are by Dale-Riggs Funeral Home. This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 16, 2020.