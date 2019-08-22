|
Virgie Lee (Gordon) Henry, 88, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on August 14, 2019. She was born in Sandy Hook, Tennessee, on March 2, 1931 to Eugene Gordon and Lorene Knight Gordon.
Lee joined Friendship Baptist Church in 1958 where she served on the Mother's Board. She retired from Darlington House as a nurse's aide with more than 30 years of service.
She is survived by children: Thelma (Duane) Tisdale, Deborah (Gerald) Barnes, Gordon (Andrea) Henry; brothers, Henry Lee Gordon, Herbert Gordon, James P. Gordon, Walter T. Gordon; sisters: Yvonne Crotch, Stella Williams and Lynn Marie Gilbreath; 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 am, preceded by a 10:00am Wake, at Friendship Baptist Church, 5301 Nebraska Ave., Bishop Duane Tisdale, officiating.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 22, 2019