Virgil J. Kalas



It is with deep and heavy sadness that we announce the death of Virgil J. Kalas, 78, of Toledo, Ohio, who passed away on February 5, 2019.



Virgil was born May 3, 1940, in Toledo, OH, the son of the late Louis and Lottie (Janowiecki) Kalas. Virgil graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1958. We cannot explain in the few short lines of this obituary what Virgil has meant in all of our lives: loving father, husband, papa and friend. Virgil delivered mail for the United States Post Office for 37 years, where he served as Union Stewart and softball teammate. Virgil was well known along his mail route and enjoyed visiting daily with all of his customers. He was patient, funny, loving and generous. He taught us all that duct tape fixes just about anything! If it could only mend our broken hearts. He was the Dad that sacrificed everything for his family, working two jobs, coaching baseball, softball and refereeing soccer games. Virgil had a proud faith in God, with his rosary always in his pocket, he recited it many times a day. We know he is watching over us…until we meet again.



Virgil is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Kalas; daughter, Stephanie (Chris) Magusin; son, Brian (Rachel) Kalas; sister, Barbara Hymore; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Sydney, Zachary, Nicholas, Isabelle and Benjamin and several dear friends. Virgil also leaves behind, Buckeye, Missy and Mittens, his loyal feline friends.



Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, February 8th, from 2-8 p.m., at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Visitation will also take place on Saturday, February 9th, from 9 a.m. until the funeral mass at 10 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1842 Airport Highway. Burial will follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Paws & Whiskers Cat Shelter, 32 Hillwyck Drive, Toledo, OH, 43615, or the .



