Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Virgil J. Konopinski


1935 - 2020
Virgil J. Konopinski Obituary
Virgil J. Konopinski

Virgil James Konopinski, 84, passed away on February 22, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 11, 1935. Virgil attended St. Hyacinth Grade School, graduated from Central Catholic High School and The University of Toledo, with an engineering degree. Virgil proudly served 3 years in the U.S. Navy, while earning is Masters degree at Pratt Institute in New York City. Virgil was a commanding officer in the Naval Reserves at Bayview Park.

He married Joanne Wielinski on June 27, 1964, at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church. Virgil started his career in public health service in Cincinnati, Ohio. The family moved to Indianapolis, IN, where Virgil worked for the State of Indiana in Industrial Hygiene and Radiological Health. He was an expert project manager for the school asbestos program, and wrote the procedures for the U.S. Government and the industry for safe encapsulation. Later, he worked for the State of Illinois, supervising the school asbestos and indoor air quality. Virgil retried in 2003, moving back to Toledo.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne; children, Ann Marie and Carol Sue Konopinksi, Peter (Tommy) Konopinski; brothers, Jim and John; and sister, Patricia Coale.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, from 9:30-11 a.m., with services and military honors at 11:00 at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Road. Interment will be private. Please leave a condolence for the family at:

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
